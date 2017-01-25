Minsk Region Dweller Received Two Iron Crosses From Germany

Someone from the Netherlands has sent to a Hrodna resident 5 unique coins: North Borneo 1 cent of 1886, Italy 10 cents of 1866, France 5 cents of 1897, Austrian Holland 5 cents of 1793, 1 cent USA of 1887. Two Iron Crosses 2nd class bearing the initials of the King of Prussia Friedrich Wilhelm III were sent from Germany to A Minsk region dweller.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.