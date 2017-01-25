Minsk Region Dweller Received Two Iron Crosses From Germany
Someone from the Netherlands has sent to a Hrodna resident 5 unique coins: North Borneo 1 cent of 1886, Italy 10 cents of 1866, France 5 cents of 1897, Austrian Holland 5 cents of 1793, 1 cent USA of 1887. Two Iron Crosses 2nd class bearing the initials of the King of Prussia Friedrich Wilhelm III were sent from Germany to A Minsk region dweller.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Mon
|The Truth
|1
|Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio...
|Jan 9
|NAZI RUSSIA
|1
|Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob...
|Nov '16
|Earthling-1
|4
|Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i...
|Nov '16
|Bosanski Novi Gua...
|2
|Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|Cassandra_
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC