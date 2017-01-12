Minsk City Executive Committee's Head...

Minsk City Executive Committee's Head Shorats Gives Two Days To Remove Snow In Minsk

Chairman of Minsk city executive committee Andrei Shorats demanded to ensure snow removal in Minsk within the coming two days. He has given a corresponding task during an operative session in mayor's office today, BelTA writes.

