Mikalai Statkevich: We Will Make Auth...

Mikalai Statkevich: We Will Make Authorities Hear Us On February 17

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

One of the leaders of the Belarusian opposition, Chairman of the Belarusian Social-Democratic party "People's Assembly" Mikalai Statkevich has written this on his Facebook page. "Another session of the Executive Bureau of the Organizational Committee of the BSDP was held.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk 2 hr Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Mon The Truth 1
News Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio... Jan 9 NAZI RUSSIA 1
News Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob... Nov '16 Earthling-1 4
News Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i... Nov '16 Bosanski Novi Gua... 2
News Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,496 • Total comments across all topics: 278,269,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC