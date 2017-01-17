MIA Told For Whom Immigration Detention Facilities Are
The European Commission has decided to allocate 7 million Euros for the realization of the project "Helping Belarus Address the Phenomenon of Increasing Numbers of Irregular Migrants". The project to be financed under the European Neighbourhood Instrument on the basis of the corresponding financing agreement, which is to be signed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, the European Commission and the Office of the International Organization for Migration in the Republic of Belarus.
