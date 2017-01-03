Metropolitan Pavel: "Father With Gamm...

Metropolitan Pavel: "Father With Gammadion" To Remain Priest

Friday Read more: Charter97

The managing board of the Russian Orthodox Church is waiting for the conclusions of the investigators to take the decision on Kanstantsin Burykin. The priest with a gammadion tattoo on his chest, Kanstantsin Burykin , who was arrested last November for the illegal actions related to ammunition, has not been deprived of his curacy.

Read more at Charter97.

