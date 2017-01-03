Metropolitan Pavel: "Father With Gammadion" To Remain Priest
The managing board of the Russian Orthodox Church is waiting for the conclusions of the investigators to take the decision on Kanstantsin Burykin. The priest with a gammadion tattoo on his chest, Kanstantsin Burykin , who was arrested last November for the illegal actions related to ammunition, has not been deprived of his curacy.
