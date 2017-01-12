Media Watchdog Seeks Israeli Blogger'...

Media Watchdog Seeks Israeli Blogger's Release

The Committee to Protect Journalist , a New York-based international watchdog, demanded on Friday that authorities in Belarus "unconditionally" release an Israeli travel blogger who is facing extradition to Azerbaijan because of his visits to Nagorno-Karabakh. Alexander Lapshin, who also holds Russian and Ukrainian passports, travelled to Karabakh in 2011 and 2012 and gave detailed accounts of the trips on his Russian-language blog.

Chicago, IL

