"Lukashenka's Statement On Russian Oil Replacement Remains Pure Populism, War Of Nerves"
In theory, Minsk might find substitution for the Russian oil, the supplies of which decreased due to the oil and gas conflict between Russia and Belarus, but this substitution would not be cost efficient. Head of the Section of the Economic Department of the Institute of Energy and Finance Sergey Agibalov said that in fact no alternative to the Russian oil existed.
