Lukashenka Scared To Raise Price For Transit Of Russian Oil
The Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of Belarus has retained the current tariff for transportation of petroleum products through its territory at the level of $ 2.36 per 1 ton for every 100 km. The information agency Prime reports this with the reference to the published resolution.
