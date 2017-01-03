Linas LinkeviA ius: rather trips to B...

Linas LinkeviA ius: rather trips to Belarus than flights are important for Lithuanians

According to delfi.lt, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevicius said that Lithuania was still waiting for the Republic of Belarus's respond on the regulation of the movement of people living at the border, which would facilitate border crossing for citizens of both countries living in the border areas. He stated this since Belarus has decided to introduce visa-free regime for the citizens of dozens of countries, including Lithuania, entering the country through the Minsk airport for a period of up to five days.

Chicago, IL

