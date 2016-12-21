It Would Have Been Yury Zakharanka's 65th Birthday

Before Yury Zakharanka was appointed to the post of Minister of Internal Affairs of Belarus in 1994, he worked as an investigator in Svetlahorsk and in Homel, the Head of the Investigation Department, Deputy Chief of Department of Internal Affairs of the Homel Region Executive Committee , Deputy Head of the Interregional Directorate for fighting organized crime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the USSR , Head of the Investigation Department, and then of the Investigative Committee of the Ministry of internal Affairs of Belarus , Minister of internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus . On July 28, 1994, Lukashenka appointed Yury Zakharanka the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.