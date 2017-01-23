Internet To Be Unavailable For Belaru...

Internet To Be Unavailable For Belarusians?

Read more: Charter97

It is planned that people will be providing 100% reimbursement of the costs of telecommunication services by 2020 in Belarus. It is provided for by the regulation a -18 of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus, which sets out the program of socio-economic development of the country for 2016-2020, kv.by writes.

