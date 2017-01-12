FHM exhibit details legacy of Bielski...

FHM exhibit details legacy of Bielski Brothers

'Courage and Compassion: The Legacy of the Bielski Brothers' opened Jan. 14 at The Florida Holocaust Museum, 55 Fifth St. S., St. Petersburg. This original, award-winning exhibition created by the FHM showcases the heroic efforts of three brothers who helped save more than 1,200 people while living in the forest during World War II.

