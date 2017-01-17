February 17 - Outraged Belarusians' March

The Belarusian National Congress is holding the action of protest against the "social parasites" decree, at 6 p.m. on February 17. This is stated in the message of the BNC Council, received by the editor's office of the Charter97.org website. In the recent years, Lukashenka's regime has been trying to save the budget with the help of new exactions instead of reformation.

