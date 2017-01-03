Expert: Nobody To Take Lukashenka's O...

Expert: Nobody To Take Lukashenka's Orders Seriously

16 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

"Most of the measures planned by the government for 2017, have already been promised a few years ago. Even if they are be put into practice, it's a bit too late," - Leanid Fridkin , the chief editor of Ekonomicheskaya Gazeta, noted.

Chicago, IL

