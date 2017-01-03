Ex-Head Of Belarusian Football Federa...

Ex-Head Of Belarusian Football Federation's Refereeing Department Imprisoned For 5 Years

15 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

In the opinion of the accusation, Andrei Zhukau accepted bribes in the amount of $ 100-200 for appointment of certain referees to work at certain games. The Central district court of Minsk sentenced the former director of the Belarusian Football Federation's department of refereeing and surveillance Andrei Zhukau to 5 years of imprisonment in the reinforced security colony with confiscation of property, tut.by reports.

