Ex-Head Of Belarusian Football Federation's Refereeing Department Imprisoned For 5 Years
In the opinion of the accusation, Andrei Zhukau accepted bribes in the amount of $ 100-200 for appointment of certain referees to work at certain games. The Central district court of Minsk sentenced the former director of the Belarusian Football Federation's department of refereeing and surveillance Andrei Zhukau to 5 years of imprisonment in the reinforced security colony with confiscation of property, tut.by reports.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob...
|Nov '16
|Earthling-1
|4
|Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i...
|Nov '16
|Bosanski Novi Gua...
|2
|Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|Cassandra_
|2
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Oil Processing Decreased By 50% In Mozyr Due To...
|Sep '16
|RUSSIA BANKRUPT
|8
