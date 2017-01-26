District Of Palaces And Castles

District Of Palaces And Castles

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

Recently, it was reported that a new building of the Supreme Court would be constructed near the Peramozhtsau Avenue in Minsk. According to Salidarnasts , the building will look like a luxurious palace from glass and natural stone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk 2 hr Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Mon The Truth 1
News Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio... Jan 9 NAZI RUSSIA 1
News Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob... Nov '16 Earthling-1 4
News Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i... Nov '16 Bosanski Novi Gua... 2
News Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,451 • Total comments across all topics: 278,270,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC