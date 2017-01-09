Details Of Businessman Aliaksandr Knyrovich's Detention Reported
Famous businessman and blogger, founder of the group of companies "Sarmat-STI" Aliaksandr Knyrovich was detained on Wednesday in Minsk. The information was confirmed by several sources in the business-circles and the detainee's family.
