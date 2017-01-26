Czech MEP: EU should pressure Belarus over illicit tobacco trade

Czech MEP: EU should pressure Belarus...

The European Union and its member states should pressure Belarus to combat the trade in illicit tobacco and adopt a "stick and carrot" approach with sanctions if necessary, Czech MEP Tomas Zdechovsky told EurActiv.com. Several surveys suggest that illicit tobacco trade has increased in the EU over the last years.

Chicago, IL

