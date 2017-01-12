Belarusians En Masse Refuse Postmen I...

Belarusians En Masse Refuse Postmen In Taking 'Chain Letters'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

Euroradio visited one of the Minsk Belposhta offices and photographed a pile of registered letters with the requirement to pay the fee for "parasitism". Postmen made attempts to deliver these envelopes to recipients, as, according to Lukashenka's decree, they are to be delivered under signed receipt or to "parasites" personally, or to their representatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio... Jan 9 NAZI RUSSIA 1
News Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob... Nov '16 Earthling-1 4
News Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i... Nov '16 Bosanski Novi Gua... 2
News Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons Sep '16 Cassandra_ 2
News Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons Sep '16 George 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,401 • Total comments across all topics: 277,861,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC