Belarusians En Masse Refuse Postmen In Taking 'Chain Letters'
Euroradio visited one of the Minsk Belposhta offices and photographed a pile of registered letters with the requirement to pay the fee for "parasitism". Postmen made attempts to deliver these envelopes to recipients, as, according to Lukashenka's decree, they are to be delivered under signed receipt or to "parasites" personally, or to their representatives.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio...
|Jan 9
|NAZI RUSSIA
|1
|Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob...
|Nov '16
|Earthling-1
|4
|Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i...
|Nov '16
|Bosanski Novi Gua...
|2
|Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|Cassandra_
|2
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|George
|1
