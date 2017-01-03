Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federation To Train With Neo-Nazi
According to the militarized organization Enot Corp., they have coordinated the last training with the Belarusian authorities of "upper than regional" level. The report from yet another training, conducted by the Russian militarized organization Enot Corp. , has been published in the internet.
