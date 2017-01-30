'Belarusian Roulette' 170 Kilometers ...

'Belarusian Roulette' 170 Kilometers Away From Warsaw

The review of the Polish edition of Andrei Sannikov's book has been published by the Polish Gazeta Wyborcza today. The author of the review of the book by leader of the "European Belarus" civil campaign Andrei Sannikov in Gazeta Wyborcza is the famous Polish lit-crit Marek Radziwon .

