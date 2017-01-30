Belarusian Army Starts Complex Check ...

Belarusian Army Starts Complex Check Of Combat Readiness

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Charter97

The Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus have started a complex check of the combat readiness level since January 30. The Ministry of Defense has reported this on Monday. "The military units and formations of different combatant arms and special troops will be subjected to checking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan 27 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan 23 The Truth 1
News Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio... Jan 9 NAZI RUSSIA 1
News Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob... Nov '16 Earthling-1 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,717 • Total comments across all topics: 278,426,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC