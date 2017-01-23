"Belarusian" Apples Demolished By Bulldozers In Russia Again

"In the recent week, the inspectors of the Administration of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance in the Republic of Tatarstan, carrying out monitoring and oversight actions at the JSC "Horticulture Base" in the town of Kazan, revealed consignments of apples and pears of the Polish origin in the amount of 237,1 kilos, grapes in the amount of 253 kilos, tomatoes of the Turkish origin in the amount of 151,5 kilos, grapes in the amount of 15 kilos and tomatoes of the Spanish origin in the amount of 10 kilos. The countries of origin were indicated on the labels.

