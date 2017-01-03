Belarus to allow visa-free entry for ...

Belarus to allow visa-free entry for short trips for 80 countries

Monday Read more: Reuters

Belarus will allow visa-free entry for citizens of 80 countries, including the United States and members of the European Union, for visits of up to five days, according to a presidential decree signed on Monday. The decree comes as the former Soviet republic is seeking to improve its image in the West and rely less on ally Russia.



