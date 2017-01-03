Belarus sees in 2017 in USSR style with display of dancing TRACTORS

Long live the Soviet Union! Belarus sees in 2017 in true USSR style with a bizarre display of dancing TRACTORS But a bizarre New Year's celebration in Belarus injected the farming machine with magic... thanks to a performance of dancing tractors. The event to celebrate the start of 2017 was held in the historic centre of the Belarusian capital city of Minsk and staged by the Minsk Tractor Works - which claims to make one in 10 of the world's tractors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.