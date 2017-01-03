Belarus company wins tender for supply of trams to Daugavpils
Daugavpils Satiksme, the public transport company in Latvia's southeastern Daugavpils city, had announced a tender for supply of trams, and the winner of the tender is a union of Belarus company Belkommunmas and Latvian Virtus SV, Daugavpils City Council reported LETA.... Read more...
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Paper's Baltics Worldwide.
