Belarus and Azerbaijan mutual political agreement against freedom of expression
Ashot Melikyan, Chairman of Committee to Protect Freedom of _expression_, about the decision of Belarus to extradite blogger Alexander Lapshin to Azerbaijan Yesterday, Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Belarus issued a decision to meet the request of the General prosecutor of the Republic of Azerbaijan regarding the repatriation of Alexander Lapshin, a citizen of the Russia Federation and Israel, to expose to criminal liability by the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, Articles 281.2 and 318.2. In an interview with Aravot, Chairman of Committee to Protect Freedom of _expression_, Ashot Melikyan, considered this decision an abuse of the right to freedom of _expression_ and freedom of free mobility.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio...
|Jan 9
|NAZI RUSSIA
|1
|Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob...
|Nov '16
|Earthling-1
|4
|Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i...
|Nov '16
|Bosanski Novi Gua...
|2
|Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|Cassandra_
|2
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|George
|1
