BCD Activist: We Will Protect Our Informational Space For Sake Of Belarus' Independence

Judge of the Leninski district court of Minsk Sviatlana Miatlionak sentenced coordinator of the BCD in Minsk region Pavel Prakapovich to pay the fine of 50 base fees for the participation in the action "Switch off NTV, Switch on Belsat" on December 20. A I watch "Belsat" very often, online. I enjoy news bulletins, "Objective", "Hot Comment", "People's Issues", "I Have a Right", "Expert's Discussion".

