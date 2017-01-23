BAKU: Lapshin Asked for Apology?

Turan Information Agency, Azerbaijani Opposition January 23, 2017 Monday Lapshin Asked for Apology? Baku / 23.01.17 / Turan: The blogger Alexander Lapshin, who was arrested in Minsk on demand from Baku, apologized in writing to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev not for visiting Karabakh, but for the personal insult. This was stated by the head of the group for the protection of Lapshin's rights, lawyer Ara Ghazaryan.

