BAKU: Lapshin Asked for Apology?

BAKU: Lapshin Asked for Apology?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Groong

Turan Information Agency, Azerbaijani Opposition January 23, 2017 Monday Lapshin Asked for Apology? Baku / 23.01.17 / Turan: The blogger Alexander Lapshin, who was arrested in Minsk on demand from Baku, apologized in writing to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev not for visiting Karabakh, but for the personal insult. This was stated by the head of the group for the protection of Lapshin's rights, lawyer Ara Ghazaryan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Mon The Truth 1
News Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio... Jan 9 NAZI RUSSIA 1
News Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob... Nov '16 Earthling-1 4
News Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i... Nov '16 Bosanski Novi Gua... 2
News Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons Sep '16 Cassandra_ 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,639 • Total comments across all topics: 278,248,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC