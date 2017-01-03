BAKU: Israeli blogger can be extradit...

BAKU: Israeli blogger can be extradited to Azerbaijan

Read more: Groong

Turan Information Agency, Azerbaijani Opposition January 7, 2017 Saturday Israeli blogger can be extradited to Azerbaijan The decision on the extradition an Israeli citizen, blogger Alexander Lapshito Azerbaijan, who was detained in Belarus, has already been made, wrote on the social network "Live Journal" on January 6 his girlfriend Ekaterina from the words of the blogger, who is now in the Minsk detention center, said the site IzRus. "Alexander reported that a few days ago in jail representatives of law enforcement agencies informed him that a decision on his extradition has made.

Chicago, IL

