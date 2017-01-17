BAKU: Blogger jailed in Belarus faces...

BAKU: Blogger jailed in Belarus faces extradition to Azerbaijan

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Groong

US Official News January 17, 2017 Tuesday Blogger jailed in Belarus faces extradition to Azerbaijan New York: Committee to Protect Journalists has issued the following news release: Belarussian authorities should unconditionally release Aleksandr Lapshin, a Russian-Israeli blogger detained in the capital Minsk on an extradition request from Azerbaijan, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. Police in Minsk on December 15, 2016, detained Lapshin, who lives in Moscow and writes a popular Russian-language travel blog, He is wanted in Azerbaijan for visiting the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh in April 2011, October 2012, and June 2016, and for criticizing Azerbaijani policies on his blog, according to news reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio... Jan 9 NAZI RUSSIA 1
News Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob... Nov '16 Earthling-1 4
News Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i... Nov '16 Bosanski Novi Gua... 2
News Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons Sep '16 Cassandra_ 2
News Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons Sep '16 George 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,653 • Total comments across all topics: 278,032,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC