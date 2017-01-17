BAKU: Blogger jailed in Belarus faces extradition to Azerbaijan

US Official News January 17, 2017 Tuesday Blogger jailed in Belarus faces extradition to Azerbaijan New York: Committee to Protect Journalists has issued the following news release: Belarussian authorities should unconditionally release Aleksandr Lapshin, a Russian-Israeli blogger detained in the capital Minsk on an extradition request from Azerbaijan, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. Police in Minsk on December 15, 2016, detained Lapshin, who lives in Moscow and writes a popular Russian-language travel blog, He is wanted in Azerbaijan for visiting the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh in April 2011, October 2012, and June 2016, and for criticizing Azerbaijani policies on his blog, according to news reports.

