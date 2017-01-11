Azerbaijan and Belarus Catch a Blogge...

Azerbaijan and Belarus Catch a Blogger, but What Next?

7 hrs ago Read more: Groong

Travel-blogger Alexander Lapshin's irreverent reviews have left him in the doghouse before, but it was an alleged trip to separatist Nagorno Karabakh that really landed him in hot water. The Israeli-Russian blogger was detained in Belarus almost a month ago, and now,  reportedly, is about to get extradited to Azerbaijan for supposedly trespassing on what Baku sees as Azerbaijani territory and supporting Karabakhi independence.

Chicago, IL

