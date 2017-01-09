Russia & CIS General Newswire January 26, 2017 Thursday 7:00 PM MSK Armenian lawyers prepare documentation for UN, ECHR in blogger Lapshin case YEREVAN. Jan 26 Armenian lawyers are going to apply to the United Nations and the European Court of Human Rights regarding the case of a Russian-Israeli citizen, the blogger Alexander Lapshin, the chairman of the Armenian Chamber of advocates, Ara Zohrabyan, said.

