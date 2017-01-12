ARF Youth to Protest at Belarussian Embassy in Yerevan

The Armenian Youth Federation of Armenia and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation "Nigol Aghpalian" Student Association will hold a protest at the Embassy of Belarus in Yerevan on Jan. 16, calling on Belarussian authorities to fairly and objectively approach the detainment of blogger Alexander Lapshin and to not give in to the demands of Azerbaijan. Lapshin-who holds dual citizenship to Israel and the Russian Federation-was arrested on Dec. 15 in Minsk by the orders of Azerbaijan authorities for his visits to Nagorno-Karabagh Republic in 2011 and 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.