Archaeologists Discover New Possible Link To Anne Frank

One side of the pendant discovered in the SobibA3r Nazi death camp along the route that once led to the gas chambers. Researchers have made strides in unearthing artifacts that once belonged to Holocaust victims on the site of a former Nazi death camp, including a pendant that may shed new light on the early life of Anne Frank, the girl who chronicled her tragic experience in her famed diary.

