Ara Zohrabyan: We should support and ...

Ara Zohrabyan: We should support and protect Lapshin

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Al+ Armenia

"Deputy General Prosecutor of the Republic of Belarus has decided to grant the request of the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan regarding the extradition of Alexander Lapshin, a citizen of the Russian Federation and Israel, who detained on December 15 in Minsk, Belarus by the orders of Azerbaijani authorities for his visits to the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic in 2011 and 2012. The decision can be appealed in the Minsk City Court within 10 days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al+ Armenia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio... Jan 9 NAZI RUSSIA 1
News Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob... Nov '16 Earthling-1 4
News Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i... Nov '16 Bosanski Novi Gua... 2
News Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons Sep '16 Cassandra_ 2
News Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons Sep '16 George 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,360 • Total comments across all topics: 278,177,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC