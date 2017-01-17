Ara Zohrabyan: We should support and protect Lapshin

"Deputy General Prosecutor of the Republic of Belarus has decided to grant the request of the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan regarding the extradition of Alexander Lapshin, a citizen of the Russian Federation and Israel, who detained on December 15 in Minsk, Belarus by the orders of Azerbaijani authorities for his visits to the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic in 2011 and 2012. The decision can be appealed in the Minsk City Court within 10 days.

