Aleh Vouchak: New Authorities Of Belarus Will Have To Return To Yury Zakharanka's Kidnapping
The criminal case upon the fact of disappearance of the ex-Minister of the Interior has been investigated for 17 years with no results. The criminal investigation of the enforced disappearance of the former Interior Minister of Belarus Yury Zakharanka has been extended for another three months - until March 24, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio...
|15 hr
|NAZI RUSSIA
|1
|Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob...
|Nov '16
|Earthling-1
|4
|Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i...
|Nov '16
|Bosanski Novi Gua...
|2
|Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|Cassandra_
|2
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|George
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC