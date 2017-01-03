Aleh Vouchak: New Authorities Of Bela...

Aleh Vouchak: New Authorities Of Belarus Will Have To Return To Yury Zakharanka's Kidnapping

Charter97

The criminal case upon the fact of disappearance of the ex-Minister of the Interior has been investigated for 17 years with no results. The criminal investigation of the enforced disappearance of the former Interior Minister of Belarus Yury Zakharanka has been extended for another three months - until March 24, 2017.

