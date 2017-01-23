Activists Seek To Cancel Illegal Fines And Fees
A number of civil society activists from Minsk, united for the initiative "Step to Law", have started collecting signatures for a statement to the national and international authorities, Radio Racyja informs. "A big number of fines for social and political activists have caused this," - Volha Nikalaichyk , a Belarusian film director and one of the initiators of the collection of signatures, said.
