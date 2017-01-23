Activists Seek To Cancel Illegal Fine...

Activists Seek To Cancel Illegal Fines And Fees

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Charter97

A number of civil society activists from Minsk, united for the initiative "Step to Law", have started collecting signatures for a statement to the national and international authorities, Radio Racyja informs. "A big number of fines for social and political activists have caused this," - Volha Nikalaichyk , a Belarusian film director and one of the initiators of the collection of signatures, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Mon The Truth 1
News Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio... Jan 9 NAZI RUSSIA 1
News Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob... Nov '16 Earthling-1 4
News Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i... Nov '16 Bosanski Novi Gua... 2
News Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons Sep '16 Cassandra_ 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,500 • Total comments across all topics: 278,236,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC