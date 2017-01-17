A personal tribute
Holocaust survivor and educator Jack Kagan died in London on December 18. Described by The Jewish News as one of the "irreplaceable" Jewish heroes of our time, Kagan was a survivor with an incredible story. His son Michael, who lives in Jerusalem and has written about his father, retold his father's story at the shiva in Jerusalem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
