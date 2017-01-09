09:27 Minsk to host ministerial consultations on cooperation

Belarus capital Minsk will host ministerial consultations on cooperation in the CIS in 2017 on 2-3 February, the press service of the CIS Executive Committee said. The participants of the consultations will discuss the role of the foreign ministries in the implementation of the CIS Heads of State Council's decisions on the adjustment of the CIS to the present-day challenges and also talk over the draft plan of multi-level ministerial consultations for the ongoing year, the press service said.

