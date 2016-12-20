YMAGIS Group Expands CinemaNext Activ...

YMAGIS Group Expands CinemaNext Activities in Eastern Europe with Belarusian Partner Kraftwerk

Ymagis Group , the European specialist in digital technologies for the cinema industry, today announced the increase from 20% to 60% of its ownership in Belarusian exhibitor services business partner Kraftwerk Weissrussland COOO following an agreement with Austria's Kraftwerk Living Technologies GmbH. Through its affiliate company CinemaNext Austria GmbH, Ymagis Group now holds a 60% stake in Kraftwerk.

