Top 'it girl' model killed by faulty boiler in flatTop 'it girl'...
Natalia Makey, 44, was found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in her flat in the Belarus capital city of Minsk. Police say there is no evidence that the beautiful blonde was suicidal and that initial indications suggest her boiler was faulty.
