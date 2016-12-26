"This Was Not The Last Square!" Uladzimir Kondrus Sentenced To 1,5 Years Of Liberty Limitation
The political prisoner was considered guilty of participation in the action of protest against the falsification of the results of the presidential elections in 2010. On December 26, the Maskouski district court of Minsk made a sentence in the case of Uladzimir Kondrus , who was charged with participation in the "mass riots" during Square-2010.
