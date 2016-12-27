Surprise From Tax Office For Grandfat...

Surprise From Tax Office For Grandfathers Frost

11 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

Tax authorities have decided to remind us, that everyone engaged in the congratulation on a happy New Year as the Grandfather Frost, has to pay a flat rate tax. Thus, Hrodna tax officials specified that Grandfathers Frost and Snegurochkas don't need to register as individual entrepreneurs, provide accounting and keep accounting records.

