Stanislau Shushkevich: We Liquidated USSR As Neatly As Possible
The first state leader of the independent Belarus has told why the process of getting out of the empire was conducted in several stages. On December 21, 1991 the leaders of 11 former Soviet republics met in Alma-Ata and adopted the Declaration on the Commonwealth of the Independent States, thus documenting the demise of the Soviet Union.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia
|Dec 1
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob...
|Nov '16
|Earthling-1
|4
|Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i...
|Nov '16
|Bosanski Novi Gua...
|2
|Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|Cassandra_
|2
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Oil Processing Decreased By 50% In Mozyr Due To...
|Sep '16
|RUSSIA BANKRUPT
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC