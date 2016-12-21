Signatory to USSR's Collapse Rejects Gorbachev, Putin Criticism

Former leader of Belarus and leading opposition activist Stanislav Shushkevich, left, gestures after his acquittal in a court room in Minsk, Belarus, May 12, 2006. The man who hosted the meeting that ended the Soviet Union is proud to say he was first to sign the declaration, known as the Belavezha Accords, followed by Russia's Boris Yeltsin and Ukraine's Leonid Kravchuk.

