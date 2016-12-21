Santas In Wheelchairs Join Minsk Para...

Santas In Wheelchairs Join Minsk Parade For The First Time

Every Christmas season, dozens of Belarusians parade through the capital Minsk dressed as Santa Claus or his local equivalent, Grandfather Frost. This year, a group of Santas in wheelchairs were able to take part for the first time, a year after officials refused to give them permission.

Chicago, IL

