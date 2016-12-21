Santas In Wheelchairs Join Minsk Parade For The First Time
Every Christmas season, dozens of Belarusians parade through the capital Minsk dressed as Santa Claus or his local equivalent, Grandfather Frost. This year, a group of Santas in wheelchairs were able to take part for the first time, a year after officials refused to give them permission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia
|Dec 1
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob...
|Nov '16
|Earthling-1
|4
|Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i...
|Nov '16
|Bosanski Novi Gua...
|2
|Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|Cassandra_
|2
|Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Oil Processing Decreased By 50% In Mozyr Due To...
|Sep '16
|RUSSIA BANKRUPT
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC