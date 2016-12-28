Roman Bessmertnyi: No Matter How Rebelliously Lukashenka May Act, He Remains Nobody
The whole economy of Belarus remains in the hands of the Kremlin, all the resources of the state, the systems of security and defense are controlled by the Russian Federation. The refusal of Belarusian leader Aliaksandr Lukashenka to participate in the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union , as well as his other harsh statements and actions, can be explained by economic difficulties.
