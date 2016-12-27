Raman Yakauleuski: Some Commentators Believe That Lukashenka Has It Coming
Lukashenka did not attend the CSTO and EAEC summits in St. Petersburg, where the heads of state planned to sign the EAEC Customs Code. The Kremlin has expressed readiness to send the document to be signed in Minsk.
