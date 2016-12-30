National Human Rights Award 2016
The Nasha Niva journalist performed a truly civil deed during the "parliamentary elections" this autumn. Yahor Martsinovich recorded that authorities had twice inflated the turnout - from 25% to 51% at the 205th voting station of the 97th constituency of Minsk, where sole trader from the UCP Hanna Kanapatskaya and Tatsiana Karatkevich from the Tell the Truth campaign were taking part as candidates.
