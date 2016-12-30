National Human Rights Award 2016

National Human Rights Award 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Charter97

The Nasha Niva journalist performed a truly civil deed during the "parliamentary elections" this autumn. Yahor Martsinovich recorded that authorities had twice inflated the turnout - from 25% to 51% at the 205th voting station of the 97th constituency of Minsk, where sole trader from the UCP Hanna Kanapatskaya and Tatsiana Karatkevich from the Tell the Truth campaign were taking part as candidates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Energy Ministry Forwards Gas Offer To Russia Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Claim: Reservoirs play substantial role in glob... Nov '16 Earthling-1 4
News Russian troops arrive for week-long war games i... Nov '16 Bosanski Novi Gua... 2
News Hundreds Of Russian Paratroopers To Stay In Bel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons Sep '16 Cassandra_ 2
News Ukraine, rebels agree to pull back troops, weapons Sep '16 George 1
News Oil Processing Decreased By 50% In Mozyr Due To... Sep '16 RUSSIA BANKRUPT 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,117 • Total comments across all topics: 277,536,327

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC